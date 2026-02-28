Previous
Cute Cottage by elf
Cute Cottage

This sandstone cottage is in a suburb that had a strong French influence and it maintains those connections even today.
It's such a quaint cottage, definitely destined to be a painting.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
