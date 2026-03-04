Previous
Noodle Makers by elf
Photo 415

Noodle Makers

We bought noodles from these women who make 200 kgs of fresh noodles per day.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Beverley ace
That’s a lot of noodles… clever ladies
March 5th, 2026  
