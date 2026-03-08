Previous
IWD2026 by elf
Photo 421

IWD2026

Spent the day with these amazing women touring under the limestone karst in a boat in Vietnam.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
Photo Details

Beverley ace
how fabulous... beautiful photo of you ladies... lovely to see happy smiles...
the activity behind you is sooo exciting too...
March 12th, 2026  
