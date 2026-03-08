Sign up
Photo 421
IWD2026
Spent the day with these amazing women touring under the limestone karst in a boat in Vietnam.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#travel
,
#women
,
#iwd
Beverley
ace
how fabulous... beautiful photo of you ladies... lovely to see happy smiles...
the activity behind you is sooo exciting too...
March 12th, 2026
