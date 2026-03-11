Sign up
Previous
Photo 424
Lantern Boat Skipper
This is our skipper who had us skooting through the crowds on the river. It was so beautiful to participate in the lantern release.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
1
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
11th March 2026 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#boats
,
#vietnam
,
#skipper
,
#hoian
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
March 11th, 2026
