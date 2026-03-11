Previous
Lantern Boat Skipper by elf
Lantern Boat Skipper

This is our skipper who had us skooting through the crowds on the river. It was so beautiful to participate in the lantern release.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
March 11th, 2026  
