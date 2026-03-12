Previous
Temple by elf
Snapped this view through the entrance gate, instant frame.
ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Beverley ace
fabulous photo... the best frame too...
March 12th, 2026  
