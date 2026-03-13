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Portrait of a Lady by elf
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Portrait of a Lady

Many tourists pose for photos in traditional costume in ancient Hue. This struck me as the classic balance.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Beverley ace
this is very beautiful... you've captured her so beautifully...
March 13th, 2026  
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