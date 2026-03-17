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Ho Chi Minh by elf
Photo 430

Ho Chi Minh

Modern Vietnam sits in stark contrast to the old city.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
March 19th, 2026  
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