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Hoi An by elf
Photo 431

Hoi An

In the rural surrounds of Hoi An life goes on in full blown colour.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
March 19th, 2026  
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