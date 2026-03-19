Previous
Next
There Be Dragons by elf
Photo 432

There Be Dragons

In Da Nang Vietnam they have built a Dragon Bridge by day you can see it as an engineering wonder. On weekends it becomes a fire breathing water spraying tourist feature, sheer delight. The traffic is stopped for this display.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact