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Dragon Bridge by Night by elf
Photo 433

Dragon Bridge by Night

Where can you find such a stunning bridge? Da Nang Vietnam
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
This bridge is awesome
March 19th, 2026  
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