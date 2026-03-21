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Hello Hanoi by elf
Photo 434

Hello Hanoi

My first foray onto the streets and it lead to a quick retreat (no mobile data) and very anxious.
Once sorted I could walk around the Old Quarter comfortably but that first day was OMG.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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