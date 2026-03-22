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Previous
Photo 436
Vale Steve
Today I learnt one of my oldest friends died. This is my tribute post to him because he was a beekeeper with a legendary moustache. He loved all the silly bee themed gifts I gave him. It made us laugh, treasured memories my friend.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
436
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Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025
Camera
RNE-L22
Taken
29th July 2018 6:16pm
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Tags
#bee
,
#craft
,
#friendship
,
#memoriam
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