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Vale Steve by elf
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Vale Steve

Today I learnt one of my oldest friends died. This is my tribute post to him because he was a beekeeper with a legendary moustache. He loved all the silly bee themed gifts I gave him. It made us laugh, treasured memories my friend.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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