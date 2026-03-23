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Da Nang Cultural Experience by elf
Photo 437

Da Nang Cultural Experience

Costuming was spectacular and the dancers, aerialists and singers were an absolute delight. Incredible feats of strength and balance. The costumes represent welcoming other Asian neighbours.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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