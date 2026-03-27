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Farewell Sunset by elf
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Farewell Sunset

27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Beverley ace
A beautiful sunset…
March 27th, 2026  
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