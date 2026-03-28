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Dramatic Rocks by elf
Photo 441

Dramatic Rocks

At the beach mid north coast
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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