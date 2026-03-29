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Previous
Photo 442
Fan Dancing Light
I love the light play on fronds of the rainforest.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
442
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12
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12
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Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
28th March 2026 12:43pm
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#light
,
#dark
,
#fronds
Beverley
ace
It’s a glorious capture…
March 29th, 2026
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