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Fan Dancing Light by elf
Photo 442

Fan Dancing Light

I love the light play on fronds of the rainforest.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Beverley ace
It’s a glorious capture…
March 29th, 2026  
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