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Cute Cafe by elf
Photo 445

Cute Cafe

I think the gold fringed umbrellas set it off a treat. Little cafe with lots happening.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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