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Photo 449
Night View
This is the State Theatre from across the road. It's a very old Art Deco building. It looks like it stepped out of a movie like Ghostbusters.
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
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ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
2nd April 2026 7:18pm
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#buildings
,
#cityscape
,
#theatre
,
#nightscape
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