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Night View by elf
Photo 449

Night View

This is the State Theatre from across the road. It's a very old Art Deco building. It looks like it stepped out of a movie like Ghostbusters.
4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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