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Abandoned Ruins by elf
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Abandoned Ruins

Inspiration for Stephen King. A ruined building in the grounds of a former mental asylum.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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