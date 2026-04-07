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Afternoon Company by elf
Photo 452

Afternoon Company

This kookaburra popped in at sunset to take a ride on the clothesline. It serves as an excellent perch with an unimpeded view to look for a quick meal.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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