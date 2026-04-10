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Flu with a View by elf
Photo 455

Flu with a View

I got sick and was in bed for a few days but this was my sunset shot.
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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