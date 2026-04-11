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Forget About Flights by elf
Photo 456

Forget About Flights

With all the craziness in the world I was able to escape to grab fresh Gozleme and hot Turkish tea a short distance away.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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