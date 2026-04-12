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Winning Produce Display by elf
Photo 457

Winning Produce Display

Each year each district creates a produce display to showcase their agricultural talents. In any display there can be ten thousand individual items that are judged and worked into a massive display like this. How incredible.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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