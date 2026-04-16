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Volkswagen Ragtop 1957 by elf
Photo 461

Volkswagen Ragtop 1957

A restored VW an historic vehicle owned by a young man aged under 30. His pride joy and lovingly restored
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful... clever boy
April 27th, 2026  
ELFord 🇦🇺
@beverley365 odd to see someone so young interested in this car but it is immaculate. He's president of the VW society.
April 27th, 2026  
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