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Fish Sculpture by elf
Photo 461

Fish Sculpture

This sculpture moves in the breeze and it glints in the sunlight. It is an Indigenous sculpture that references the local totem.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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