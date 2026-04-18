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Previous
Photo 460
Carisbrook House
An historic cottage and time to enjoy Devonshire tea and sketching.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
460
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12
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126% complete
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2025
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