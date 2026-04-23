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Ninh Binh by elf
Photo 468

Ninh Binh

Amazing boats rowed mostly by women heading to the caves under the mountain.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Beverley ace
fabulous to see....
April 27th, 2026  
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