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Photo 469
Sketching Houses
Spent a few hoirs sketching this house in beautiful sunshine.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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2025
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#art
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#buildings
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#sketching
Beverley
ace
you've done a beautiful job... very lovely
April 27th, 2026
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