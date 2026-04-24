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Sketching Houses by elf
Photo 469

Sketching Houses

Spent a few hoirs sketching this house in beautiful sunshine.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Beverley ace
you've done a beautiful job... very lovely
April 27th, 2026  
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