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Mauve Hibiscus by elf
Photo 470

Mauve Hibiscus

I just love this delicate colour
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Beverley ace
beautiful soft shade...
April 27th, 2026  
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