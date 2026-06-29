Previous
Frills in the Gills by elf
Photo 533

Frills in the Gills

Underneath you can observe the fine and delicate gills on this fungus.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact