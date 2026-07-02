Previous
Gorillas in the Jungle by elf
Photo 535

Gorillas in the Jungle

This was a find in a suburban garden 6 km from the CBD. It made me laugh out loud.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact