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Festival Fun by elf
Photo 536

Festival Fun

This is my official jacket for the Festival of Voices. Over a hundred singers from my community choir are heading interstate to attend the biggest choral festival in the Southern hemisphere.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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