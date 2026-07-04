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Last of the Winter Sun by elf
Photo 536

Last of the Winter Sun

I sat overlooking the bay painting this afternoon. There are much worse ways to spend an afternoon in the sun.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Beverley ace
a perfect way to spend the afternoon... beautiful capture
July 4th, 2026  
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