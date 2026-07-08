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Photo 541

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The Festival of Voices is why I am visiting Hobart. It's a large choral festival.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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