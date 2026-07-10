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Boat Art by elf
Photo 543

Boat Art

Mounted on the Art space wall.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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