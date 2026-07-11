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Real Life Meets Art by elf
Photo 544

Real Life Meets Art

This is the minibook I painted as a thank you for our Creative Director sitting atop a grand piano in the place she was presented with the art.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative and nice
July 13th, 2026  
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