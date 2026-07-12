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In the Hanging Garden by elf
Photo 545

In the Hanging Garden

This is an open air bar. Our choir was invited to sing here. It felt like 2°C so we were more than happy to get inside after the performance.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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