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Rainbow Over Parliament House by elf
Photo 545

Rainbow Over Parliament House

Rain brought us this beautiful rainbow
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
A beautiful promise
July 13th, 2026  
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