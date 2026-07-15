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The Stone House by elf
Photo 548

The Stone House

Spotted from the bus I raced down the suburban street to snap this house. Everything about it was interesting from the stone itself, the colour of the trim and a gorgeous garden.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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