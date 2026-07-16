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Waddling by elf
Photo 549

Waddling

A waddling of ducks near the river. They look like they are discussing global problems.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
cute capture
July 17th, 2026  
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