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Gymea Lilies by elf
Photo 552

Gymea Lilies

These are very tall plants and these spectacular flowers crown the very top of the two metres plus stems. Can't put these in a vase!
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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