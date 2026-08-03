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Previous
Photo 564
London Calling
A London can found in my local suburban shopping centre in Sydney. An unusual but welcome surprise it made me smile and I hope you do too.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
564
photos
12
followers
12
following
154% complete
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Pixel 7
Taken
3rd August 2026 5:50pm
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#cars
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#motorvehicles
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