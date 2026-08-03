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London Calling by elf
Photo 564

London Calling

A London can found in my local suburban shopping centre in Sydney. An unusual but welcome surprise it made me smile and I hope you do too.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
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