40 / 365
Survival Kit
My colleague had these lined up neatly on her desk.We work in a fast paced despatch office running community transport in a not for profit.As you can see we are ready, willing and able to help our community.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#blackandwhite
,
#work
,
#b&w
,
#community
,
#volunteering
,
#office
,
#desk
,
#survival
,
#stryder
