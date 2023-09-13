Sign up
Previous
68 / 365
Rock Platform
Late afternoon walk trying to beat the tides.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
68
photos
5
followers
3
following
18% complete
View this month »
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
13th September 2023 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#beach
,
#nature
,
#seaside
,
#rocks
