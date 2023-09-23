Previous
PINK SPRING by elf
78 / 365

The Spring has really burst into colour because of unseasonably hot weather.
Flowers are everywhere.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
21% complete

