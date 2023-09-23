Sign up
78 / 365
PINK SPRING
The Spring has really burst into colour because of unseasonably hot weather.
Flowers are everywhere.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
365
Views
0
Album
365
Pixel 7
Pixel 7
Taken
21st September 2023 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#garden
,
#flowers
,
#nature
,
#pink
,
#flora
