Urban Sunset by elf
Urban Sunset

Just snapped from public transport.
No matter what the viewing position a sunset is always something to behold.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
