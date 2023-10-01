Sign up
Previous
86 / 365
Postcard Summer
It's a holiday weekend so everyone hit the coast.
Taken from the shaded refuge of the surf lifesaving club
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
1st October 2023 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#beach
,
#summer
,
#sand
,
#holidays
,
#surf
