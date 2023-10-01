Previous
Postcard Summer by elf
86 / 365

Postcard Summer

It's a holiday weekend so everyone hit the coast.
Taken from the shaded refuge of the surf lifesaving club
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise