88 / 365
Urban Jungle
I love the juxtaposition of the skyscraper framed by the thorny flowers. It's a beautiful day over 34C.
Are the occupants trapped or would they prefer to be at the beach they can view in the distance? Dilemma.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#flowers
,
#city
,
#urban
,
#skyscraper
,
#flora
