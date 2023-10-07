Previous
My Happy Place by elf
92 / 365

My Happy Place

Took a group of International PhD students out on a kayaking tour and picnic they loved it. Who wouldn't?
Just beyond suburbia.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise