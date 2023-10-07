Sign up
My Happy Place
Took a group of International PhD students out on a kayaking tour and picnic they loved it. Who wouldn't?
Just beyond suburbia.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
7th October 2023 2:10pm
#outdoors
#nature
#kayak
#water
#reflections
