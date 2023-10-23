Sign up
108 / 365
Local Wondersin
So appreciate being in an area that has local park like this one. Refuge.
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#garden
#park
#urban
#flora
liveable cities
